Driver identified in Porter County fatal crash

VALPARAISO — The driver killed during a single vehicle crash Wednesday along Ind. 2 has been identified by the Porter County coroner's office as 57-year-old Tony Passafume of LaPorte.

Porter County police said they were called out around 1:07 p.m. Wednesday to the crash scene in the area of Ind. 2 and County Road 400 North just east of Valparaiso.

Police said they determined the driver, later identified as Passafume, was passing other vehicles while travelling southwest on the highway when he drove into the grass and crashed into a guardrail.

Passafume died at the scene and a female passenger was taken to Northwest Health Porter Hospital with neck and back injuries, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

"Please keep the family and friends of these two subjects in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time," the sheriff's department said.