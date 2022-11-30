Driver in crash revived with Narcan, faces charge of endangering others, Porter County cops say

WESTCHESTER TOWNSHIP — A 26-year-old Illinois motorist faces a criminal charge of endangering others after being found unconscious behind the wheel of his crashed vehicle and being revived with an opiate neutralizing drug, according to Porter County police.

The officer said he was dispatched around 1:30 p.m. Sunday to the area of U.S. 12 and County Road 200 East where he found a Chevrolet car approximately 50 feet of the south side of the highway in a wooded area.

An officer with the Porter police department told the county officer he broke out the driver's side window of the vehicle after finding the motorist unresponsive, the incident report says. The Porter officer then gave the driver, later identified as Marshawn Hunt Jr., a dose of Narcan and the Chicago Heights man regained consciousness.

Police said they smelled an "overwhelming odor of burnt marijuana" from inside the vehicle and reported Hunt slurring his speech and needing help leaving his vehicle. Officers reported finding two small plastic bags labeled "cookies cannabis and Atomic Gas cannabis."

Police said evidence indicates Hunt was under the influence of an opiate.

Hunt was found to have a suspended driver's license and an active arrest warrant from Lake County, police said.

A witness reportedly told police he saw Hunt swerve off eastbound U.S. 12 into the wooded area and found Hunt unconscious.

Hunt was taken to the Porter County jail and faces charges of operating while intoxicated endangering others and OWI, police said.