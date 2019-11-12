PORTAGE — Gary resident Centrell Ivey collided into another vehicle Monday afternoon, and then threatened the other driver and stole $160 after saying, "You better give me something," according to police.
Ivey, who claimed his vehicle was struck and he was given the money by the other driver, faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident and theft, according to the incident report.
A Portage police officer said he was driving west on Lute Road at 3:41 p.m. Monday when he saw Ivey's vehicle driving into oncoming traffic. Ivey, 27, told the officer his vehicle had been struck by another vehicle that fled the scene.
The 31-year-old Portage resident driving the other vehicle told police he was struck by Ivey, who then approached his vehicle yelling with his fists up, police said. The man said after he pulled out his wallet to retrieve his drivers license, Ivey grabbed it, took $160 in cash and threw the wallet back at him.
×
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Ivey then fled the scene, the other driver told police.
A witness with a surveillance video recording of the incident supported the version of events described by the other driver, police said.
Alexis Nicole Osbun
Arrest date: Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 Age: 21 Residence: Porter Booking Number: 1904559
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Ashley Renee Middleton
Arrest date: Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 Age: 21 Residence: Chesterton Booking Number: 1904540
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Branden John Soria Jr.
Arrest date: Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 Age: 36 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 1904550
Charges: Felony, Domestic Battery
Charles O'Neal Puskac
Arrest date: Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 Age: 41 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1904613
Charges: Felony, Theft/$750 Less Than
Christine Anne Schultz
Arrest date: Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 Age: 45 Residence: Kouts Booking Number: 1904554
Charges: Misdemeanor, Battery
Corey James Garland
Arrest date: Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 Age: 29 Residence: Riverdale, Illinois Booking Number: 1904546
Charges: Felony, Resisting Law Enforcement
Dallas Ray Bigbie
Arrest date: Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 Age: 36 Residence: Wheatfield Booking Number: 1904617
Charges: Felony, Possession Methamphetamine
Daniel John Hoff
Arrest date: Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 Age: 48 Residence: South Bend Booking Number: 1904558
Charges: Felony, MV/OWI Prior
Dustin Lloyd Byers
Arrest date: Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 Age: 38 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1904556
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Edward Lowell Torres
Arrest date: Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 Age: 43 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1904561
Charges: Felony, Residential Entry
Elizabeth Rae Roberts
Arrest date: Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 Age: 30 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1904604
Charges: Felony, Possession of Paraphernalia
Eric Mackenzie Kaplan
Arrest date: Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 Age: 22 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 1904591
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Eric Tyler Smith
Arrest date: Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 Age: 32 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 1904544
Charges: Felony, MV/OWI/Causing Serious
Evan O'Neal Murff
Arrest date: Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 Age: 34 Residence: Satsuma, Alabama Booking Number: 1904538
Charges: Felony, Neglect of Dependant
Felicia Marie Nuttall
Arrest date: Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 Age: 25 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1904566
Charges: Misdemeanor, Battery
Gregg Dewitte Michaels Jr.
Arrest date: Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 Age: 44 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1904525
Charges: Felony, Theft/$750 Less Than
James Richard Rhymer
Arrest date: Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 Age: 56 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 1904598
Charges: Misdemeanor, Battery
Jaydon Ryley Silich
Arrest date: Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 Age: 21 Residence: Los Angeles Booking Number: 1904590
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI/BAC .15%/CON
Jordan Taylor Ricker
Arrest date: Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 Age: 25 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1904609
Charges: Felony, Domestic Battery
Justin Duane Bates
Arrest date: Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 Age: 22 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 1904545
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Kevin Arnold Ward
Arrest date: Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 Age: 33 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1904589
Charges: Felony, Resisting Law Enforcement
Kyle Wesley Clay
Arrest date: Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 Age: 25 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 1904557
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Lazaro Juilian Diaz
Arrest date: Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 Age: 25 Residence: Maywood, Illinois Booking Number: 1904587
Charges: Felony, Possession Cocaine
Liliana Barajas
Arrest date: Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 Age: 29 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 1904608
Charges: Felony, Domestic Battery
Marc Ivan Klemoff
Arrest date: Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 Age: 50 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 1904607
Charges: Felony, Burglary
Michael David Levendouski
Arrest date: Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 Age: 34 Residence: LaCrosse, Indiana Booking Number: 1904562
Charges: Felony, Possession Cocaine
Misty Marie Shaward
Arrest date: Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 Age: 36 Residence: Sterling, Illinois Booking Number: 1904592
Charges: Felony, Possession Methamphetamine
Nathan William Bulatovich
Arrest date: Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 Age: 22 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 1904518
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Rasul Edilov
Arrest date: Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 Age: 28 Residence: Fort Wayne, Indiana Booking Number: 1904583
Charges: Felony, Possession Cocaine
Russell Neil Patterson
Arrest date: Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 Age: 32 Residence: Westville Booking Number: 1904520
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Samantha R. Walbright-Buikema
Arrest date: Sunday, Nov. 1, 2019 Age: 29 Residence: Michigan City Booking Number: 1904519
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI/BAC .15%/CON
Steven Joseph Oravits
Arrest date: Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 Age: 49 Residence: Kirby, Texas Booking Number: 1904541
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI
Sydney Nicole Gonzales
Arrest date: Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 Age: 24 Residence: Griffith Booking Number: 1904564
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Tasha Nicole Castillo
Arrest date: Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 Age: 37 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1904618
Charges: Felony, Possession of Paraphernalia
William Michael Nelson Jr.
Arrest date: Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 Age: 18 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 1904579
Charges: Misdemeanor, Battery
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.