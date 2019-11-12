{{featured_button_text}}

PORTAGE — Gary resident Centrell Ivey collided into another vehicle Monday afternoon, and then threatened the other driver and stole $160 after saying, "You better give me something," according to police.

Ivey, who claimed his vehicle was struck and he was given the money by the other driver, faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident and theft, according to the incident report.

A Portage police officer said he was driving west on Lute Road at 3:41 p.m. Monday when he saw Ivey's vehicle driving into oncoming traffic. Ivey, 27, told the officer his vehicle had been struck by another vehicle that fled the scene.

The 31-year-old Portage resident driving the other vehicle told police he was struck by Ivey, who then approached his vehicle yelling with his fists up, police said. The man said after he pulled out his wallet to retrieve his drivers license, Ivey grabbed it, took $160 in cash and threw the wallet back at him.

Ivey then fled the scene, the other driver told police.

A witness with a surveillance video recording of the incident supported the version of events described by the other driver, police said. 

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.