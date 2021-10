Driver in custody after hit-and-run at fairgrounds, pursuit along I-65, police say

MERRILLVILLE — Police took a driver into custody Sunday after a hit-and-run at the Lake County Fairgrounds sparked a pursuit that ended with a crash on U.S. 30, Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said.

Lake County sheriff's police were dispatched about 3 p.m. for the hit-and-run at the fairgrounds in Crown Point, he said.

A driver in a minivan led police on a chase down U.S. 231, went north on Interstate 65 and crashed in a median on U.S. 30 after exiting the interstate, he said.

During the pursuit, a tire on the minivan blew out, Martinez said.

Police took the driver into custody, he said.

No injuries were reported.

