UNION TOWNSHIP — A 39-year-old driver, who after being found behind the wheel of his vehicle in a ditch told police he had consumed just one beer, was determined to be nearly five times the legal limit for drinking and driving, according to the arrest report.

A Porter County police officer said he was called out around noon Sunday to the area of county roads 400 North and 375 West where he found a black pickup truck in a ditch and in gear with its reverse lights on.

The driver, Justin Brincko, of Cedar Lake, reportedly told police he missed his turn and consumed just one beer at 5 a.m. that day.

His blood alcohol concentration was found to be .37, which far exceeds the legal limit of .08, police said.

"Due to Justin's high BAC and being involved in a slide off style collision, I had Justin medically cleared prior to transport to PCJ (Porter County jail)," police said.

Brincko faces charges of operating while intoxicated endangering others and OWI, police said.