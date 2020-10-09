 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Driver in hit-and-run crash drove into backyard, tried to break into home, police say
alert urgent

Driver in hit-and-run crash drove into backyard, tried to break into home, police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Police stock
Times file photo

GARY — A man crashed a car into and tried to break into someone's home minutes after fleeing from the scene of a hit-and-run crash, police say.

Officers responded about 6:10 p.m. to the scene of the crash at 15th Avenue and Clark Road, where they found a 21-year-old Gary woman in her car, which had been struck. She was not injured, Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

Minutes later, an off-duty Gary officer was flagged down by a woman in the 4500 block of West 21st Avenue. She said someone crashed into her back yard and was trying to break into the home, Westerfield said.

The officer saw a man and a vehicle toward the back of the home and started approaching the man when he ran north into a wooded area.

Police later determined the vehicle that crashed in the woman's back yard was the same one involved in the earlier hit-and-run crash, Westerfield said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cpl. Jeff Tatum with the Gary police Hit-and-Run Division at 219-881-7300, ext. 23072. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts