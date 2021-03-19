Driver in Lansing fatal hit-and-run in police custody

LANSING — A driver who fatally struck a pedestrian late Wednesday was apprehended after fleeing from the scene of the crash, authorities said.
The 36-year-old Calumet City man was being held at Hammond police headquarters, where he cooperated with investigators, Lansing police said.
The man is suspected in the death of Otis Dorsey, a 62-year-old man.
Lansing police found Dorsey lying in the street about 10:10 p.m. Wednesday while they responded to the 17300 block of Torrence Avenue for a hit-and-run crash, police said.
Witnesses told police Dorsey was crossing Torrence Avenue by L.A. Fitness when he was struck by a dark SUV, which then continued east on 173rd Street.
Dorsey was transported to Community Hospital in Munster, where he was pronounced dead about 12:42 a.m. Thursday, a Lake County coroner's release states.
He had addresses in both Dolton and Riverdale, according to police and the coroner's office.
Lansing police determined the SUV was a black Chevrolet Tahoe by working with local businesses, then found its license plate with squad-mounted License Plate Readers.
Hammond police helped find the vehicle by using their own mounted LPRs.
"After conducting surveillance for several hours, the suspect returned to his vehicle where he was taken into custody without incident," Lansing police said in a written statement.
Charges are pending review from the Cook County State's Attorney's Office.