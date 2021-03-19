Driver in Lansing fatal hit-and-run in police custody

LANSING — A driver who fatally struck a pedestrian late Wednesday was apprehended after fleeing from the scene of the crash, authorities said.

The 36-year-old Calumet City man was being held at Hammond police headquarters, where he cooperated with investigators, Lansing police said.

The man is suspected in the death of Otis Dorsey, a 62-year-old man.

Lansing police found Dorsey lying in the street about 10:10 p.m. Wednesday while they responded to the 17300 block of Torrence Avenue for a hit-and-run crash, police said.

Witnesses told police Dorsey was crossing Torrence Avenue by L.A. Fitness when he was struck by a dark SUV, which then continued east on 173rd Street.

Dorsey was transported to Community Hospital in Munster, where he was pronounced dead about 12:42 a.m. Thursday, a Lake County coroner's release states.

He had addresses in both Dolton and Riverdale, according to police and the coroner's office.

Lansing police determined the SUV was a black Chevrolet Tahoe by working with local businesses, then found its license plate with squad-mounted License Plate Readers.

Hammond police helped find the vehicle by using their own mounted LPRs.