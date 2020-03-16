Driver in Munster Gyros crash charged with 2 felonies and 2 misdemeanors

MUNSTER — The SUV driver who crashed into Munster Gyros on March 4, sending three patrons to the hospital and causing severe damage to the Calumet Avenue landmark, is being charged with two felonies and two misdemeanors, police said.

Munster police identified the driver for the first time Monday as Jason Weede, 39, of Highland.

Following an investigation, police said the Lake County prosecutor plans to charge Weede with two counts of operating while intoxicated (felony and misdemeanor), felony possession of cocaine and misdemeanor OWI endangering a person.

Court records show Weede also has been ticketed in connection with the crash for driving on a suspended license, failing to signal a turn or lane change and failing to use headlights.

According to police, Weede's vehicle was stopped in 8200 block of southbound Calumet Avenue when officers approached to check on his welfare and discovered Weede was not alert.

After officers attempted to get his attention, Weede accelerated his silver Ford SUV, initially striking the Miss Print shop on his right before careening left across Calumet Avenue and smashing into Munster Gyros, records show.