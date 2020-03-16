You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Driver in Munster Gyros crash charged with 2 felonies and 2 misdemeanors
urgent

Driver in Munster Gyros crash charged with 2 felonies and 2 misdemeanors

{{featured_button_text}}
Driver in Munster Gyros crash charged with 2 felonies

First responders examine damage left behind after a SUV crashed inside Munster Gyro on March 4. The restaurant has since reopened.

 Anna Ortiz

MUNSTER — The SUV driver who crashed into Munster Gyros on March 4, sending three patrons to the hospital and causing severe damage to the Calumet Avenue landmark, is being charged with two felonies and two misdemeanors, police said.

Munster police identified the driver for the first time Monday as Jason Weede, 39, of Highland.

Following an investigation, police said the Lake County prosecutor plans to charge Weede with two counts of operating while intoxicated (felony and misdemeanor), felony possession of cocaine and misdemeanor OWI endangering a person.

Court records show Weede also has been ticketed in connection with the crash for driving on a suspended license, failing to signal a turn or lane change and failing to use headlights.

According to police, Weede's vehicle was stopped in 8200 block of southbound Calumet Avenue when officers approached to check on his welfare and discovered Weede was not alert.

After officers attempted to get his attention, Weede accelerated his silver Ford SUV, initially striking the Miss Print shop on his right before careening left across Calumet Avenue and smashing into Munster Gyros, records show.

Weede and the three Munster Gyros customers sent to the hospital following the crash were not seriously injured and have since been discharged, police said.

The SUV crashed through Munster Gyros' front dining area facing Calumet Avenue and caused extensive damage to the building's exterior and interior, requiring major repairs.

Munster Gyros reopened for business Monday.

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts