Driver in Porter County hit-and-run identified, boy's mom says son stable but suffering

PORTAGE — Angela Garza said Friday morning her 13-year-old son Kolin Dixon was in stable condition, but pretty banged up after being struck and thrown from his bicycle two days earlier by a hit-and-run driver in the South Haven area.

"His whole back is road rash," the Portage mother said.

Kolin, who was left unconscious for a short time after being hit, also suffered a concussion and severe sprain to an ankle, Garza said. He has no memory of being struck and is left pretty shaken by the incident.

"He's having nightmares with it," his mother said. "He's doing better now that the guy's been caught."

Porter County police announced early Thursday that as a result of the persistence and hard work of the afternoon and midnight crew, the alleged hit-and-run driver was nabbed and was in custody at the Porter County jail.

Porter County Prosecutor Gary Germann confirmed Friday morning that the accused was 19-year-old Kevin Lockwood Jr. of Portage, who was being held on a felony count of leaving the scene of an accident.

Germann said specific charges will be evaluated Monday once county government reopens following the holiday.

Garza said she had just returned home early Wednesday evening and was on the phone with a friend when she received an incoming call and message from Kolin's phone. She answered to find a female on the other end of the line informing her her son had been hit by a vehicle.

She rushed to the crash site along County Road 700 North, west of Ind. 149, and found her son, who was already inside an ambulance, very upset and confused.

"There's a lot of people who had stopped," she said of the scene.

Kolin had been riding his bicycle with a cousin, who was also struck, but not badly hurt, Garza said.

Porter County police Sgt. Benjamin McFalls initially said a driver of a 2016-19 Hyundai Elantra struck the juvenile around 4:38 p.m. Wednesday and then fled the scene.

Police initially released photos of parts left behind by the offending vehicle and sought help from the public in identifying the driver. The sheriff's department then announced Thursday morning the alleged driver was in custody and released a photo of the vehicle allegedly involved in the crash.

After bringing Kolin home from the hospital, Garza said she got a call Thursday evening from her 17-year-old son, Ethan Dixon, that his vehicle had just been rear-ended while at the toll road access point traffic light on Ind. 49 in Chesterton.

The young man is doing well, but is sore from whiplash, she said.

Garza said that while shaken by it all and having her Thanksgiving Day traditions sidelined this year, she has lots to be grateful for, including having both sons home safe, the large response at the crash scene and the police investigation leading to the quick arrest of the driver believed responsible for Kolin's hit-and-run crash.

"The words 'thank you' feel like lip service compared to the gratefulness I feel," she said.