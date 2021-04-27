Driver in pursuit with AR-15 fired at cops said he was pressured to flee, records allege

CROWN POINT — A driver accused of fleeing an attempted traffic stop with a passenger who fired 30 rounds at police from an AR-15 rifle was previously convicted of voluntary manslaughter and told police he originally intended to obey the stop, but was pressured by the passenger to escape, court records allege.

Curtis D. Washington, 33, of Gary told an officer when asked why he ran that the passenger told him he wasn't ready to die and did not want to go back to prison, records allege.

Washington and the male passenger were seen in a black Dodge Thursday, April 21 in the 400 block of Adams Street in Gary in front of a Lake County officer. As they came to the intersection of West Fourth Avenue and Adams Street, Washington failed to stop at a red light, records allege.

The officer then began following the pair and paced them traveling 50 mph in a 35 mph zone, prompting the officer to attempt a traffic stop. As the Dodge slowed, the passenger appeared to contort his body toward the back of the vehicle, records allege.

The Dodge's windows were rolled up as the officer approached, and the officer ordered Washington to roll them down. It was then Washington looked at the passenger and took off westbound of West Fourth Avenue, records allege.