Driver in pursuit with AR-15 fired at cops said he was pressured to flee, records allege

CROWN POINT — A driver accused of fleeing an attempted traffic stop with a passenger who fired 30 rounds at police from an AR-15 rifle was previously convicted of voluntary manslaughter and told police he originally intended to obey the stop, but was pressured by the passenger to escape, court records allege.
Curtis D. Washington, 33, of Gary told an officer when asked why he ran that the passenger told him he wasn't ready to die and did not want to go back to prison, records allege.
Washington and the male passenger were seen in a black Dodge Thursday, April 21 in the 400 block of Adams Street in Gary in front of a Lake County officer. As they came to the intersection of West Fourth Avenue and Adams Street, Washington failed to stop at a red light, records allege.
The officer then began following the pair and paced them traveling 50 mph in a 35 mph zone, prompting the officer to attempt a traffic stop. As the Dodge slowed, the passenger appeared to contort his body toward the back of the vehicle, records allege.
The Dodge's windows were rolled up as the officer approached, and the officer ordered Washington to roll them down. It was then Washington looked at the passenger and took off westbound of West Fourth Avenue, records allege.
The officer chased after Washington and was joined by another officer in the pursuit near Grant Street, police said.
Washington fled across various streets and alleys before stopping near West Fourth Avenue and Durbin Street with the vehicles' lights shut off. Shortly afterward, the passenger opened his door and pointed a rifle toward the officer's car and other vehicles and opened fire, records allege.
Police said at least four shots struck the officer's vehicle.
Washington then drove into a lawn in the 5100 block of West Fourth Avenue, where he and the passenger fled on foot in opposite directions. The passenger continued to fire the rifle at the officer's car as he fled on foot, records allege.
Police deployed a K-9 police dog, which apprehended and bit Washington in the 5200 block of West Fourth Place. Washington was arrested and transported to a hospital for treatment of the dog bite.
Police found the AR-15 in a bush nearby as they tried to retrace the passenger's steps, records state. They recovered the gun, along with 30 casings of .223 rounds, an additional handgun and an extra AR-15 magazine, police said.
Washington was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a Level 4 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony.
Police were still searching late last week for the passenger. A Lake County sheriff's spokesperson did not clarify whether he remained at large.
Anyone with information on the suspect was urged to call the Lake County Report-A-Crime Hotline at 800-750-2746.
In 2008, Washington pleaded guilty to felony voluntary manslaughter in the 2005 slaying of 19-year-old David Soto following an argument regarding Soto's car, The Times previously reported.
Washington was originally charged with murder but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge under an agreement with Lake County prosecutors.
Washington shot Soto in an alley behind Georgia Street in Gary.
He and Adrian Anguiano, who was charged with murder in Soto's death, had borrowed Soto's car prior to the argument.
Washington admitted he walked up to the driver's side of Soto's car and shot Soto three times with a gun handed to him by Anguiano, The Times reported.
Washington was sentenced to 10 years at the Indiana Department of Correction.