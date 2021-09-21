Driver in red Corvette leads police on high-speed chase through Lake, Porter counties

A 42-year-old Gary man driving a red Chevrolet Corvette led police on a high-speed chase Friday night through portions of Lake and Porter counties.

According to the Lake County Sheriff's Department, police on the lookout for carjackings in Gary first spotted the Corvette allegedly driving recklessly near 21st Avenue and Broadway where the driver was "doing doughnuts," or producing large amounts of smoke from his tires while driving in circles.

Officers pursued the Corvette south on Broadway and the driver pulled over just before Interstate 80/94. But when police approached the vehicle on foot the Corvette sped off onto the expressway, police said.

Police said the Corvette initially headed westbound on the expressway, exited at Grant Street "at extremely high rates of speed," ignored multiple stoplights, and then headed back eastbound on I-80/94 into Porter County.

According to police, officers from multiple departments attempted several techniques to end the pursuit safely.

The Corvette eventually came to a stop after striking a Lake Station police vehicle and the corner of an Aurelio's Pizza building near Airport Road and American Way in Portage, police said.