Driver in stolen car led officers on chase into Illinois, St. John police say

ST. JOHN — One man was arrested after leading officers on a high-speed chase into Illinois Wednesday night in a stolen vehicle, police say.

St. John police said after noticing the Dodge Charger Hellcat cross a double yellow line shortly after 11 p.m. on westbound 109th Avenue, a check of the Florida license plate came back for another type of vehicle.

A traffic stop was attempted and the vehicle fled at high speeds south on Wicker Avenue and then east on 119th Avenue, St. John Police Public Information Officer Roger Patz said.

Tire deflation devices were set up at 109th and Calumet avenues, which the vehicle struck before continuing to flee on Exchange Street into Illinois and then northbound on Ill. 394, he said.

"As the pursuit continued north on 394, officers could tell that the vehicle was shedding pieces of the deflated tires and the driver was having a difficult time steering and maintaining speed," Patz said. "The suspect vehicle lost control about a half-mile south of 80/94 and drove off of the roadway on the east side coming to a stop in a wooded area."