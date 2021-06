Driver in stolen vehicle injured in chain-reaction crash following pursuit, police say

ST. JOHN — A woman driving a vehicle police later learned had been reported stolen was injured Monday when she struck another car at U.S. 41 and 109th Avenue, causing a chain-reaction crash, police said.

Schererville police attempted to stop the woman about 2:45 p.m. as she drove south on U.S. 41, St. John police spokesman Roger Patz said.

The woman didn't stop, and Schererville police began a pursuit but quickly ended it, he said.

St. John police spotted the vehicle traveling south on U.S. 41 at more than 70 mph and gave chase after the driver refused to stop, Patz said.

"After learning that the vehicle was only wanted for traffic violations, St. John Police terminated the pursuit," Patz said.

Moments later, the driver rear-ended another vehicle at U.S. 41 and 109th Avenue. The impact pushed first vehicle into a second car, he said.

Officers learned the vehicle the woman was driving had just been reported stolen with the Merrillville Police Department, Patz said.

The woman was the only person injured in the crash.

St. John police did not release her name, pending formal charges.

