Driver in Sunday's fatal Highland crash also involved in August pedestrian death, police say

HIGHLAND — A Highland woman involved in Sunday's fatal crash at Indianapolis Boulevard and Ramblewood Drive is the same driver who is accused in the August crash that killed a pedestrian just a short distance to the north at Ridge Road, police have confirmed.

That driver was identified Monday morning by Highland police as 51-year-old Lisa Georgia Damico.

The preliminary investigation shows that Damico was driving the 2009 Volvo southbound on U.S. 41 that struck the driver's side of an eastbound 2020 Hyundai Accent as it entered the intersection of Ramblewood on a green light, police said. A 70-year-old Munster woman driving the Hyundai died at the scene as a result of injuries from the crash, police said.

Damico was taken to the hospital, where she remained as of Monday morning, Highland police Public Information Officer John Banasiak said.

Sunday's crash remains under investigation, and charges are being pursued against Damico in the August fatality, he said.

When contacted Monday morning for comment, Damico's attorney, Michael Campbell, wrote, "This was a tragedy, and Ms. D'Amico was, and continues to be, deeply saddened by the other driver's passing. There was never an intent to harm anyone and she further offers her condolences to the family."

Charges are being pursued against Damico for the Aug. 18 vehicular death of Tyler Scheidt, 21, who was struck and killed as part of a four-vehicle crash at the intersection of Indianapolis Boulevard and Ridge Road, Banasiak said.

The Highland man was crossing Ridge Road that morning when he was struck by one of the vehicles involved, police said at the time. He later died from his injuries after being transported to the hospital.

Four people in total were transported to the hospital following that crash.

