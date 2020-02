Driver injured after flying object penetrates windshield on I-80/94

PORTAGE — A driver was airlifted to a Chicago hospital after an unknown object penetrated his windshield — shattering the glass — while he drove Wednesday morning on Interstate 80/94.

Indiana State Trooper Nathan Wolfe was dispatched at 9:50 a.m. to the 17.4 mile marker — about two miles east of the Ripley Street exit.

A preliminary investigation by Wolfe found that a 2011 freightliner truck was traveling eastbound in the center lane when an object struck the windshield.

The object appeared to have penetrated the windshield which resulted in the glass shattering, according to Indiana State Police.

The driver, Kahlil A. Blasingame, 23, from Phoenix, Illinois, suffered serious injuries that resulted in him having to be flown to Chicago from the scene for treatment, police said.

The truck is owned by CDS Transport Inc., of Cincinnati, Ohio.

