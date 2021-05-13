Driver invades home while trying to flee in pursuit, police say

SCHNEIDER — After abandoning his vehicle at a gas station, a man ran inside someone's house to attempt to evade police but was arrested shortly after.
At approximately 1:15 p.m. Wednesday Newton County sheriff’s deputies alerted the Lake County Sheriff's Department of two vehicles they were attempting to pull over, said Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr.
The vehicles were a red Hyundai with Illinois license plates and a silver passenger car that were allegedly racing each other in the area of 241st Avenue and Wicker Avenue in Schneider.
A Lake County officer saw the Hyundai with two men inside driving north on Wicker Avenue at a high rate of speed.
As the officer tried to catch up to the vehicle, the Hyundai was seen changing lanes to pass a semitrailer without signaling in a construction zone, police said. A chase was sparked and the suspect sped away, at times reaching 80 mph.
During the chase, the driver disregarded multiple traffic signals and made unsafe lane changes, police said. The driver turned north on Interstate 394 and a Lake County Aviation Unit helicopter tracked the chase from above, alerting officers on the ground of where the driver was heading.
The Hyundai then went into a gas station parking lot at 79th Street and Martin Luther King Drive in Chicago, police said. With the car still moving, the driver and passenger bailed out of the vehicle and ran away.
Police chased them on foot across 79th Avenue and the driver jumped over a fence into an alleyway, where he ran inside a residence with an open front door in the 7800 block of Martin Luther king Drive, police said.
The suspect locked the door behind him while the resident was outside. The resident told police he did not know that man and wanted him out of his home.
Additional officers arrived and arrested the man in front of the residence.
The 24-year-old Chicago man was taken to a hospital after he took a quantity of Xanax, police said. Police said he also may face home invasion charges out of Chicago, in addition to his criminal charges pending against him in Indiana.
After the man is discharged from the hospital, he will be taken to Cook County Jail, where he will await extradition to Lake County Jail.