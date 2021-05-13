Driver invades home while trying to flee in pursuit, police say

SCHNEIDER — After abandoning his vehicle at a gas station, a man ran inside someone's house to attempt to evade police but was arrested shortly after.

At approximately 1:15 p.m. Wednesday Newton County sheriff’s deputies alerted the Lake County Sheriff's Department of two vehicles they were attempting to pull over, said Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr.

The vehicles were a red Hyundai with Illinois license plates and a silver passenger car that were allegedly racing each other in the area of 241st Avenue and Wicker Avenue in Schneider.

A Lake County officer saw the Hyundai with two men inside driving north on Wicker Avenue at a high rate of speed.

As the officer tried to catch up to the vehicle, the Hyundai was seen changing lanes to pass a semitrailer without signaling in a construction zone, police said. A chase was sparked and the suspect sped away, at times reaching 80 mph.

During the chase, the driver disregarded multiple traffic signals and made unsafe lane changes, police said. The driver turned north on Interstate 394 and a Lake County Aviation Unit helicopter tracked the chase from above, alerting officers on the ground of where the driver was heading.