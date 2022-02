Driver killed along I-94 in Porter County was fleeing burglary scene, state police say

PORTER — A Michigan City man fleeing from the scene of a burglary has been identified as the driver killed Wednesday night after crashing along a local stretch of Interstate 94, Indiana State Police said.

Olajuan R. Nuttall, 29, had five active warrants for various felonies and misdemeanors all originating in LaPorte County, ISP Sgt. Glen Fifield said.

Michigan City police had responded shortly after 8 p.m. to a report of a burglary underway at an undisclosed address along Carlon Court, Fifield said.

The suspect, later identified as Nuttall, fled the scene in a white 2009 Chevrolet Impala and headed west on I-94 from U.S. 421, police said.

A state trooper observed the high-speed pursuit as it entered Porter County and activated his emergency lights and siren as the driver continued to flee, Fifield said.

As the driver reached the area of Porter, near U.S. 20, he made a sudden lane change and rear-ended a semitruck travelling in the middle lane of the highway, according to police.

"This impact resulted in the vehicle traveling underneath the semi and being wedged under the trailer," Fifield said. "The driver of the semi pulled over to the right shoulder, where troopers attempted to render aid to the driver. As a result of the impact, the driver was pinned inside the vehicle and suffered fatal injuries."

The driver of the semi was not injured, police said.

Westbound lanes of the highway in the area of the wreck were temporarily shut down Wednesday night except for the inside shoulder and a left lane, which resulted in heavy delays.

