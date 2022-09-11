Driver killed in head-on crash with cop car, sheriff says

CROWN POINT — The driver of a speeding vehicle died Saturday night after he collided head-on with a Lake County Sheriff's Department squad car driven by an officer searching for a suspicious subject, police said.

The speeding vehicle was then rear-ended by another car that was also traveling at a high rate of speed, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said.

The driver of the first speeding vehicle, a 36-year-old man from Crown Point, was taken to Franciscan Health hospital in Crown Point, where he died, according to police and Lake County coroner's office.

An officer also was taken to the hospital, where he was treated for a left knee abrasion and pain to the right leg, Martinez said.

Before the crash, officers were sent to the area of Cedar Lake Road and 127th Place to investigate a report of a suspicious person, the sheriff said.

Shortly after 11 p.m., a "homeowner heard someone knock on her door and when she looked to see who was at the door, nobody was there," he said.

Officers checking the area were heading north on Cedar Lake Road and around the bend north of 133rd Avenue when the two speeding vehicles approached from the south, Martinez said.

"The first vehicle ... drifted into the northbound lane colliding head-on with a Lake County police unit in 13100 block," he said.

"Per Sheriff Oscar Martinez, Indiana State Police was contacted and will reconstruct the accident," according to police.

Indiana State Police said they were assisting with the investigation, but Lake County sheriff's police would retain responsibility if any criminal charges are sought.

Times staff writer Sarah Reese contributed to this report.