Driver killed in head-on crash with cop car: sheriff

CROWN POINT — A speeding vehicle collided head-on with a Lake County Sheriff's Department squad car driven by an officer searching for a suspicious subject Saturday night, police said.

The speeding vehicle was then rear-ended by another car that was also traveling at a high rate of speed, said Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez.

The driver of the first speeding vehicle, a 36-year-old man, was transported to Franciscan St. Anthony Health, where he died, Martinez said.

An officer also was taken to St Anthony's, he said.

The officer was treated for a left knee abrasion and right leg pain, according to the sheriff.

Officers had been sent to the area of Cedar Lake Road and 127th Place in the first place to investigate a report of a suspicious person, Martinez said.

Shortly after 11 p.m., a "homeowner heard someone knock on her door and when she looked to see who was at the door, nobody was there," he said.

Officers checking the area were heading north on Cedar Lake Road and around the bend north of 133rd Avenue when the two speeding vehicles approached from the south, Martinez said.

"The first vehicle ... drifted into the northbound lane colliding head-on with a Lake County police unit in 13100 block," he said.

"Per Sheriff Oscar Martinez, Indiana State Police was contacted and will reconstruct the accident," according to police.