Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in Portage; witnesses sought by police

PORTAGE — A driver was killed late Monday night after rolling a vehicle along U.S. 20 in the area of Jensen Drive, police said.

The single-vehicle crashed temporarily shut down the immediate area of the highway, Portage police said.

Officers responding to the crash at 11:33 p.m. Monday found the driver was the only occupant of the vehicle and was deceased upon their arrival, police said.

The identity of the driver was not immediately available.

The Portage Police Department Crash Reconstruction Team was on scene Monday night investigating.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is encouraged to contact the Portage Police Department at 219-762-3122.

