UNION TOWNSHIP — A 26-year-old Hammond man allegedly turned off the headlights on his vehicle and then led an officer on a chase at speeds of nearly 90 mph over a county road, a police report alleges.
Porter County police said they responded to an area near the intersection of Indiana 130 and County Road 625 West at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday in response to a report of a stolen 2004 Jeep Liberty traveling at 100 mph, police said.
After seeing the vehicle in question heading south on County Road 475 West at about 80 mph, an officer said he attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The driver of the Jeep, later identified as Dillan De Haas, responded by speeding up and then suddenly turning off his headlights and making a sharp turn west on County Road 300 North.
After leaving the roadway a few times, the vehicle eventually stopped, and a pursuing police officer drew his weapon and ordered the driver and three passengers out of the vehicle, police said.
A citizen reportedly told police the vehicle was stolen, and he was pursuing it until police took over the chase, police said.
De Haas initially told police he thought the police car was the original vehicle following him that had been shooting at him, according to police. He then said he was not shot at, but the other driver had cocked a pistol.
