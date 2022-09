Driver leads Region officers on high speed chase, hits other vehicles, police say

GARY — A man is in custody after leading police on a high speed chase Tuesday morning in a stolen vehicle and colliding with several other vehicles before being taken into custody, Gary police said.

The incident began shortly before 10 a.m. after Gary police spotted a Jeep Cherokee in the area of 19th Avenue and Hanley Street that had been reported stolen from Minneapolis.

A man got into the stolen vehicle and sped off, ignoring attempts by police stop him, Gary police Commander Jack Hamady said.

"Officers pursued after the stolen Jeep westbound on to I-80 where the driver struck several vehicles on I-80 just east of Cline Ave. exit ramp," he said. "The driver was taken into custody and Indiana State Police will be handling the crash investigation."

The Gary Fire Department arrived on scene and checked the occupants of the other vehicles for injuries, police said.

Officers were still on scene early Tuesday afternoon concluding the crash investigation and the westbound traffic flow was disrupted.

The man, who police did not identify, was taken to the Gary jail for booking and faces charges of auto theft and resisting law enforcement, Hamady said.