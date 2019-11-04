VALPARAISO — A 55-year-old Valparaiso woman is in custody after allegedly leading police on a pursuit early Monday.
Valparaiso police Officer Josh Biggs responded to a report of an unknown woman with her vehicle parked on the sidewalk of the roundabout at Sturdy Road and LaPorte Avenue at 7:44 a.m. Biggs went to check on the woman, who was found standing outside of her vehicle, according to a news release.
The woman, identified as Karen Wagner, got in her vehicle, started it and drove away from Biggs as he attempted to speak with her.
Additional officers arrived and tried to initiate a traffic stop. Wagner disregarded traffic signals and nearly struck multiple vehicles as she entered the construction zone east of the roundabout, the release states.
Wagner came to a stop after nearly striking a construction worker. She fled again after officers approached her vehicle.
Police continued to pursue Wagner as she drove "in an unsafe manner" through oncoming lanes of traffic, yards and along sidewalks as she evaded officers, the release states.
Wagner was brought to a stop in the parking lot of the U.S. Post Office at 2700 Valparaiso St. by a tire deflation device.
Wagner is charged with resisting law enforcement, criminal recklessness and reckless driving. She was transported to the Porter County jail.
Brent Alan Cooke
Arrest date: Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 Age: 37 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1904458
Charges: Felony, Possession Methamphetamine
Brian Joseph Coleman Jr.
Arrest date: Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 Age: 27 Residence: Gary Booking Number: 1904482
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Caleb Joseph Heilmann
Arrest date: Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 Age: 37 Residence: Chesterton Booking Number: 1904502
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI/BAC .15%/CON
Carlos Antonio Cooper Jr.
Arrest date: Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 Age: 31 Residence: Hobart Booking Number: 1904477
Charges: Felony, Drugs/Dealing Cocaine
Chadwick Eugene Darnell
Arrest date: Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 Age: 39 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 1904471
Charges: Misdemeanor, Battery
Charles Timothy Kiernan
Arrest date: Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 Age: 22 Residence: Lake Forest, Illinois Booking Number: 1904468
Charges: Felony, Residential Entry
Christopher Lee Childress
Arrest date: Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019 Age: 29 Residence: Decatur, Illinois Booking Number: 1904514
Charges: Felony, Identity Deception
Christy Elaine Maynard
Arrest date: Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 Age: 33 Residence: Chesterton Booking Number: 1904473
Charges: Felony, Domestic Battery
Dakota Scott Glancy
Arrest date: Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 Age: 19 Residence: LaPorte Booking Number: 1904475
Charges: Felony, Possession Hypodermic
Daniel Garrett Hinchy
Arrest date: Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 Age: 24 Residence: DeMotte Booking Number: 1904466
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
David Jeremiah Burt
Arrest date: Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 Age: 36 Residence: Hammond Booking Number: 1904474
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Erik Scott Kruper Jr.
Arrest date: Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 Age: 19 Residence: Chesterton Booking Number: 1904485
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Hayley Alexsandria Cashier
Arrest date: Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 Age: 29 Residence: Tucson, Arizona Booking Number: 1904461
Charges: Felony, Dealing MJ/Hash/Salv
Jeffrey Charles Gumz
Arrest date: Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 Age: 51 Residence: Colorado Springs, Colorado Booking Number: 1904470
Charges: Felony, Intimidation
Jeramy Lynn Morrow
Arrest date: Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 Age: 41 Residence: Robelnei, Louisiana Booking Number: 1904489
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Jeremy Ray Risner
Arrest date: Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 Age: 46 Residence: Knox Booking Number: 1904499
Charges: Felony, MV/Habitual Traffic Offender
Jeremy Roger Sigle
Arrest date: Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 Age: 42 Residence: Michigan City Booking Number: 1904448
Charges: Felony, Resist Law Enforcement
Jerry Allen Hatch
Arrest date: Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 Age: 60 Residence: Hebron Booking Number: 1904460
Charges: Felony, Domestic Battery
John Robert Sorensen Jr.
Arrest date: Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 Age: 31 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1904493
Charges: Felony, Possession Hypodermic
Johnny Mitch Maynard
Arrest date: Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 Age: 37 Residence: Chesterton Booking Number: 1904494
Charges: Misdemeanor, Battery
Joseph Martin Tipping
Arrest date: Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 Age: 27 Residence: Hammond Booking Number: 1904501
Charges: Felony, Domestic Battery
Joshua Michael Cox
Arrest date: Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 Age: 43 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 1904481
Charges: Felony, Domestic Battery
Kurt Knudsen
Arrest date: Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 Age: 27 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1904467
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI/BAC .15% CON
Lamond Darrin Kelley
Arrest date: Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 Age: 43 Residence: Gary Booking Number: 1904464
Charges: Misdemeanor, OWI w/Minor Present
Mark Joseph Bryk Jr.
Arrest date: Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019 Age: 31 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 1904504
Charges: Felony, Possession Cocaine O
Matthew Ryan Sowers
Arrest date: Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 Age: 27 Residence: Porter Booking Number: 1904503
Charges: Felony, Intimindation
Melissa Anna Sotelo
Arrest date: Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 Age: 23 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1904490
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Michael Paul Bachar
Arrest date: Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 Age: 41 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1904463
Charges: Felony, Strangulation
Patricia Ann Hodge
Arrest date: Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 Age: 46 Residence: Porter Booking Number: 1904478
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Pedro Oblea
Arrest date: Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 Age: 33 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 1904491
Charges: Felony, MV/OWI Prior
Roy Edmond Hebebrand Jr.
Arrest date: Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 Age: 43 Residence: Chesterton Booking Number: 1904465
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Timothy Brian Cook
Arrest date: Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 Age: 27 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 1904487
Charges: Misdemeanor, Battery
