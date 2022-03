Driver led cops on nearly 50-mile pursuit down I-65, losing tire along the way, police say

A driver dodged several tire deflation devices and drove up to 70 mph without a rear tire while leading police on a nearly 50-mile pursuit down Interstate 65 Monday night, state police said.

The driver, later identified as Jarrett Astin Rivera, 31, of Indianapolis, was spotted by a state trooper around 11:21 p.m. committing several traffic violations while heading south on the highway from southern Lake County, Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield said.

Rivera is accused of fleeing when the trooper tried to stop his vehicle and speeding up to 80 mph for the first 10 miles, Fifield said.

Rivera struck tire deflation devices placed in the roadway near the DeMotte/Roselawn exit, but continued driving, according to police. He then avoided two other areas of tire deflation devices, yet hit others and lost a rear tire before continuing to flee south.

He avoided more tire deflation devices and then struck some further south, Fifield said. Rivera ran off the highway and continued into a field before Jasper County police took him into custody.

Rivera had an active arrest warrant through the Marion County Sheriff's Office, Fifield said. He was also found to be in possession of suspected marijuana, paraphernalia, and a legend drug.

"Evidence at the scene led officers to believe Mr. Rivera destroyed suspected narcotics prior to being taken into custody," police said.

Rivera was taken to the Lake County Jail where he faces felony counts of resisting law enforcement with a prior conviction, resisting law enforcement, possession of a legend drug and obstruction of justice and misdemeanor possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and reckless driving.

The warrants from Marion County include felony counts of dealing cocaine and resisting law enforcement, police said.

