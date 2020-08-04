You are the owner of this article.
Driver nabbed doing 109 mph in 45-mph zone, Portage police say
Colton Morris

Colton Morris

 Provided

PORTAGE — An Illinois man faces several charges after police said they nabbed him driving 109 mph in a 45-mph zone of U.S. 20.

Colton Morris, 21, initially told police he was speeding because his girlfriend Grace, who was a passenger in the car, was sick and needed food, police said.

But the 21-year-old Hobart woman with him told police her name was not Grace and that the two were on a "Tinder date" and had met just 15 minutes prior at a nearby hotel, according to police.

Police said they stopped the eastbound 2013 Chrysler 300 just east of Salt Creek Road and when Morris was questioned about his speed, he told the officer, "I don't think I was going that fast."

Morris said he was not comfortable having the woman as part of the report.

The woman told police she was talking to Morris about his speeding and that he told her he has many traffic tickets, police said. She said he threw an unknown object out of the window of the vehicle once police began following, but officers found nothing.

Police said Morris and the inside of the vehicle smelled strongly of marijuana.

He was placed under arrest and faces misdemeanor counts of criminal recklessness with a vehicle, false informing and reckless driving, police said.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

