Driver nabbed for hit-and-run twice in 2 days, Portage cops say

Rickey Baird

Rickey Baird arrest photos from Sunday and Tuesday.

 Provided

PORTAGE — Portage police tracked down an alleged hit-and-run driver Monday only to discover the man had been arrested on accusations of the same offense in the city just a day earlier.

Rickey Baird, 26, who has addresses in both Portage Township and Hobart, now faces two misdemeanor counts of leaving the scene of an accident, according to the incident reports.

Both crashes occurred along the local stretch of U.S. 6, police said.

Police said they were contacted around 6:30 p.m. Sunday by Hobart police, who had located a vehicle believed to have been involved in a hit-and-run crash east of County Line Road along U.S. 6.

The alleged victim in that case told officers she was driving westbound in the 5300 block of the highway when she was sideswiped by a white 2018 Honda Civic, which then fled the scene, the report says.

When Portage police questioned Baird, he reportedly claimed the other driver rear-ended his vehicle. Police said the damage on the other vehicle did not match that type of collision and Baird was taken into custody.

"I asked Rickey why he did not call to report the accident," police said. "He advised he was scared."

Portage police said they were then called out shortly after 7 p.m. Monday for a hit-and-run crash that occurred along U.S. 6 in the area of Swanson Road.

The alleged victim told officers she was eastbound on the highway when she was rear-ended by dark-colored Hyundai Sonata, which then fled the scene. She had seen the driver moments before speeding and swerving on the highway, police said.

Police said they received a tip about the vehicle that fled and found it in a driveway north of U.S. 6. The driver, who turned out to be Baird, admitted to striking another vehicle and fleeing.

"I couldn't find anywhere safe to pull over," Baird reportedly said when asked about fleeing the crash scene.

Baird passed field sobriety tests and a breath test was negative for alcohol consumption, police said.

