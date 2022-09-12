 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Driver nabbed for OWI after losing consciousness in front of patrolling officer, Portage police say

Perry Bonner

PORTAGE — A 36-year-old Portage man faces drunken driving charges after a police officer said he watched the motorist lose consciousness while driving along Willowcreek Road.

The officer said he was patrolling northbound on the busy roadway around 1:35 a.m. Saturday when he saw a 2003 Toyota Highlander come to a stop in the right lane near Trailcreek Avenue.

The driver, later identified as Perry Bonner, was found slouched over behind the wheel and appeared to be sleeping, the officer said.

The officer said he had to knock several times on the driver's side window to awaken Bonner. Bonner appeared startled and confused when asked to turn off the vehicle, which was still in drive.

"I instructed the individual to turn off the vehicle again and he reached towards the ignition and attempted to turn off his vehicle but failed to do so," according to the incident report.

When Bonner exited his vehicle, he lost his balance and nearly fell over, police said. When asked for his driver's license, he reportedly handed the officer a debit card.

Bonner said he was coming from Hobart and had been drinking alcohol, according to police. He was later found to have a blood alcohol content of 0.156, or nearly twice the legal limit.

He was taken to the Porter County jail and faces several counts of operating while intoxicated.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

