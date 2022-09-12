Driver nabbed for OWI after losing consciousness in front of patrolling officer, Portage police say

PORTAGE — A 36-year-old Portage man faces drunken driving charges after a police officer said he watched the motorist lose consciousness while driving along Willowcreek Road.
The officer said he was patrolling northbound on the busy roadway around 1:35 a.m. Saturday when he saw a 2003 Toyota Highlander come to a stop in the right lane near Trailcreek Avenue.
The driver, later identified as Perry Bonner, was found slouched over behind the wheel and appeared to be sleeping, the officer said.
The officer said he had to knock several times on the driver's side window to awaken Bonner. Bonner appeared startled and confused when asked to turn off the vehicle, which was still in drive.
"I instructed the individual to turn off the vehicle again and he reached towards the ignition and attempted to turn off his vehicle but failed to do so," according to the incident report.
When Bonner exited his vehicle, he lost his balance and nearly fell over, police said. When asked for his driver's license, he reportedly handed the officer a debit card.
Bonner said he was coming from Hobart and had been drinking alcohol, according to police. He was later found to have a blood alcohol content of 0.156, or nearly twice the legal limit.
He was taken to the Porter County jail and faces several counts of operating while intoxicated.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into the Porter County Jail
Samuel Clarida
Arrest date: Sept. 5, 2022 Age: 28 Residence: Kouts, IN Booking Number: 2203618
Charges: OWI, felony
Kristijan Dimitriovski
Arrest date: Sept. 6, 2022 Age: 30 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2203637
Charges: Auto theft, felony
Dezmen Dupriest
Arrest date: Sept. 5, 2022 Age: 21 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 2203624
Charges: Aggravated battery, felony
Jaylen Bayron
Arrest date: Sept. 7, 2022 Age: 21 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2203657
Charges: Intimidation, felony
Nicholas Hadarich
Arrest date: Sept. 6, 2022 Age: 23 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2203625
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Marcellus Dolomon
Arrest date: Sept. 7, 2022 Age: 22 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number: 2203656
Charges: Battery, misdemeanor
Ronald Mattox
Arrest date: Sept. 6, 2022 Age: 53 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2203628
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Gary Jones
Arrest date: Sept. 7, 2022 Age: 51 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2203642
Charges: Intimidation, felony
Kirsty DeWalt
Arrest date: Sept. 6, 2022 Age: 31 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2203633
Charges: Unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, felony
Margaret O'Donnell
Arrest date: Sept. 5, 2022 Age: 55 Residence: Michigan City, IN Booking Number: 2203623
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Courtney Murff
Arrest date: Sept. 6, 2022 Age: 37 Residence: Lafayette, IN Booking Number: 2203627
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Edward Richardson
Arrest date: Sept. 7, 2022 Age: 31 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2203643
Charges: Identity deception, felony
Katlyn Richardson
Arrest date: Sept. 6, 2022 Age: 21 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2203639
Charges: Strangulation, felony
