LAPORTE — A traffic stop along a local stretch of the Indiana Toll Road resulted in the arrest of a New York man on charges stemming from possessing a large quantity of illegal pills and illegally possessing a 9mm handgun, the LaPorte County Sheriff's Department reported.

The officer, who was watching traffic on the tollway, stopped the eastbound vehicle Tuesday morning for following another too closely, the department said.

The driver, identified as Michael Hendricks, 41, of Buffalo, was taken to the LaPorte County jail and faces felony counts of dealing in a narcotic drug and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, police said.

He was being held at the jail on a $50,005 cash-only bond.

