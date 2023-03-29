LAPORTE — A traffic stop along a local stretch of the Indiana Toll Road resulted in the arrest of a New York man on charges stemming from possessing a large quantity of illegal pills and illegally possessing a 9mm handgun, the LaPorte County Sheriff's Department reported.
The officer, who was watching traffic on the tollway, stopped the eastbound vehicle Tuesday morning for following another too closely, the department said.
The driver, identified as Michael Hendricks, 41, of Buffalo, was taken to the LaPorte County jail and faces felony counts of dealing in a narcotic drug and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, police said.
He was being held at the jail on a $50,005 cash-only bond.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail
Adrian Dabney Jr.
Arrest Date: March 25, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 41
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Brenton Williams
Arrest Date: March 22, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Departmenet Offense Description: OWI Class: Felony Age: 33
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Danielle Dittmer
Arrest Date: March 24, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Department Offense Description: Domestic Battery Class: Misdemeanor Age: 34
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Johnathan Sindone
Arrest Date: March 26, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon; Theft Of A Firearm; Intimidation Class: Felonies Age: 27
Residence: LaPorte, IN
D'Andre Lehman
Arrest Date: March 21, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Battery with Moderate Bodily Injury; Residential Entry Class: Felonies Age: 24
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Mario Reyes
Arrest Date: March 21, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Possession of Methamphetamine; Possession of a Narcotic Drug; Possession of a Controlled Substance Class: Felonies Age: 35
Residence: Valparaiso, IN
Ronald Crittendon Jr.
Arrest Date: March 20, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 48
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Tyi'Jon Taylor
Arrest Date: March 19, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Strangulation; Domestic Battery Class: Felonies Age: 25
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Dana Reilly
Arrest Date: March 26, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 28
Residence: Elmwood Park, IL
Michael Lemons
Arrest Date: March 25, 2023 Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor Age: 55
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Shannon VanDusen
Arrest Date: March 22, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Possession of Methamphetamine Class: Felony Age: 46
Residence: Union Mills, IN
Devante Byrd
Arrest Date: March 20, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Felon Carrying a Handgun Class: Felony Age: 27
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Joshua Resetar
Arrest Date: March 27, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Residential Entry; Domestic Battery Class: Felony; Misdemeanor Age: 34
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Anthony Carter
Arrest Date: March 23, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Forgery; Failure to Appear; Fraud; Possession of Stolen Property Class: Felonies Age: 55
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Deonte White
Arrest Date: March 25, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City, IN Offense Description: Possession of Cocaine Class: Felony Age: 28
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Joseph France
Arrest Date: March 20, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Possession of a Controlled Substance Class: Felony Age: 47
Residence: Fort Wayne, IN
Cody Bean
Arrest Date: March 20, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 31
Residence: South Bend, IN
Jonathan Isbell
Arrest Date: March 22, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 25
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Robert Pratt Jr.
Arrest Date: March 26, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Intimidation; Failure to Appear Class: Felonies Age: 42
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Tawnya Risner
Arrest Date: March 20, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Possession of a Controlied Substance; Possession of Methamphetameme Class: Felonies Age: 61
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Joshua Bisom
Arrest Date: March 23, 2023 Arresting Agency: Long Beach Police Department Offense Description: Operating a Vehicle as an Habitual Traffic Violator Class: Felony Age: 47
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Dawn Hess
Arrest Date: March 20, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor Age: 39
Residence: LaPorte, IN
