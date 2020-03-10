Driver nabbed with drugs after Ind. 130 hit-and-run, police say

UNION TOWNSHIP — A 35-year-old man could not explain why he fled the scene of a crash late Monday morning along Ind. 130 that left the other vehicle disabled, according to Porter County police.

Ryan Broach, of Calumet City, was taken into custody on a felony count of illegally possessing prescription pills, and misdemeanor charges of driving with a suspended license and leaving the scene of an accident, police said.

The other motorist told police he was driving westbound on Ind. 130 around 11 a.m. approaching County Road 450 West when an eastbound vehicle driven by Broach suddenly turned in front of him to reach 450 West, police said. The other motorist said he was unable to avoid a collision that disabled his vehicle.

Broach is accused of fleeing north on 450 West and then east on County Road 500 North while smoke could be seen coming from his vehicle, according to the report.

Police located Broach's vehicle at 424 W. and 550 North and questioned Broach, who said he did not see the other vehicle.

Police said they found the pills in a backpack in Broach's vehicle.

