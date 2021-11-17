 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Driver nabbed with loaded syringe, big variety of drugs, Portage police say
alert urgent

Driver nabbed with loaded syringe, big variety of drugs, Portage police say

Kyle Cuneo

Kyle Cuneo

 Provided

PORTAGE — Police say a 34-year-old Lowell man faces numerous felony counts after being nabbed driving with a variety of drugs, including a syringe loaded with heroin and doses of methamphetamine, Ecstasy/MDMA, LSD and marijuana.

Kyle Cuneo faces felony counts of driving while a habitual traffic violator, possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, possession of Ecstasy/MDMA, possession of LSD and possession of a hypodermic needle, and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana, Portage police said.

This episode of the "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" series takes viewers behind the armored vehicles and shields to see what it's like to be a part of the Lake County Sheriff's SWAT team.

An officer said he stopped Cuneo's westbound vehicle around 12:30 a.m. Sunday on U.S. 6 at Porter-Lake County Line Road and quickly discovered he was a habitual traffic violator.

It was during a search of his red 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer that police said they found an open black plastic container on the front passenger seat containing two hypodermic needles. An additional hypodermic needed loaded with a reddish-colored liquid was found inside the center console, police said.

Police said they further found a yellow bottle containing several pills of Alprazolam and plastic baggies containing a white powder (methamphetamine), brown powder (heroin), green leafy substance (marijuana), a lone pill (Ecstasy/MDMA) and two red square paper tabs (LSD). Each of the drugs was taken back to the police department and identified through testing, according to the incident report.

Cuneo was taken to the Porter County Jail, police said.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

City deemed most polluted on Earth amid poor air quality

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts