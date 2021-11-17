Driver nabbed with loaded syringe, big variety of drugs, Portage police say

PORTAGE — Police say a 34-year-old Lowell man faces numerous felony counts after being nabbed driving with a variety of drugs, including a syringe loaded with heroin and doses of methamphetamine, Ecstasy/MDMA, LSD and marijuana.

Kyle Cuneo faces felony counts of driving while a habitual traffic violator, possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, possession of Ecstasy/MDMA, possession of LSD and possession of a hypodermic needle, and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana, Portage police said.

An officer said he stopped Cuneo's westbound vehicle around 12:30 a.m. Sunday on U.S. 6 at Porter-Lake County Line Road and quickly discovered he was a habitual traffic violator.

It was during a search of his red 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer that police said they found an open black plastic container on the front passenger seat containing two hypodermic needles. An additional hypodermic needed loaded with a reddish-colored liquid was found inside the center console, police said.