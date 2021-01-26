 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Driver nabbed with meth, charged with dealing, police say
alert urgent

Driver nabbed with meth, charged with dealing, police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Stacy Sutton

Stacy Sutton

 Provided

LAPORTE — A 36-year-old LaPorte woman faces a felony count of dealing in methamphetamine after illegal drugs and paraphernalia were discovered in her vehicle during a stop Sunday night, according to county police.

Stacy Sutton also faces misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance and driving while suspended with a prior violation, police said.

Sutton is being held at the LaPorte County jail without bond.

The county officer said he clocked Sutton speeding around 11:20 p.m. Sunday while she was travelling southeast on Johnson Road. He stopped her her vehicle near the intersection of County Road 500 West and discovered the drugs and paraphernalia during a search, police said.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail

 

0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Porter County bids COVID-safe farewell to longtime Judge Roger Bradford

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts