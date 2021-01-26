Driver nabbed with meth, charged with dealing, police say

LAPORTE — A 36-year-old LaPorte woman faces a felony count of dealing in methamphetamine after illegal drugs and paraphernalia were discovered in her vehicle during a stop Sunday night, according to county police.

Stacy Sutton also faces misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance and driving while suspended with a prior violation, police said.

Sutton is being held at the LaPorte County jail without bond.

The county officer said he clocked Sutton speeding around 11:20 p.m. Sunday while she was travelling southeast on Johnson Road. He stopped her her vehicle near the intersection of County Road 500 West and discovered the drugs and paraphernalia during a search, police said.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.