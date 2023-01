Driver nabbed with Michigan pot faces felony gun charge, Portage police say

PORTAGE — An Illinois man faces a felony firearm charge after being nabbed with just more than 3 ounces of marijuana he had purchased at a dispensary in Michigan, Portage police say.

An officer said when he stopped a black Mazda for speeding westbound along a local stretch of U.S. 20, he smelled marijuana and was told by the driver, Demetrius Wright, 31, of Richton Park, of the recent marijuana purchase.

Police said a handgun was found in the glove box of the vehicle and an assortment of small plastic baggies were also discovered.

Wright was taken to the Porter County jail and faces a felony count of unlawful carrying of a handgun, and misdemeanor dealing and possession of marijuana, police said.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into the Porter County Jail Jennifer Jones Philip Reiner III Krystal Castillo Ryan Malarik Brian Cooper Ronnie Borolov Brandon Davis Jr. Blake Megquier Robert Dixon-White Roy Johnson Joel Brumm Jo Ann Calo Bridgette Nelson Chriselle Waters Amannda Fore Zachariah Vigil Nicholas Longstreet James Galburth III Jerrahmia Jones Travis Wheeler Kevin Ryan Zachary King Zachary Bearden Deonte France Kathleen Kain Robert Gilmer Jr. David McDonald Austin Wilson Patrick Kohler Ronnie Cislo Jacob Odea Virginia Petri