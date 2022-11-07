Driver nabbed with stolen gun, drugs, Region police say

MICHIGAN CITY — A 31-year-old local man faces several felony charges after being nabbed over the weekend with a stolen gun and illegal drugs in his vehicle, Michigan City police said.

Police working a special patrol around 6 p.m. Saturday said they spotted a Nissan Maxima commit numerous traffic violations on the city's north side.

The vehicle was stopped and police said they found the handgun and drugs near the driver, identified as Bryley Langford, police said.

"These same officers learned during their field investigation that the firearm located inside the Nissan had been reported stolen and Langford was prohibited from possessing a handgun," according to the department.

Langford was taken into custody and faces felony counts of possessing methamphetamine, unlawful carrying of a handgun and theft of a firearm, according to police. He was not offered a bond because of an unrelated pending court case.

"This is the second major felony arrest made within the same week by officers working the Street Hawk Patrols," the department said.

"Officers working this type of saturation patrol target different areas of Michigan City for gun violence, offenses involving individuals prohibited from possessing firearms, individuals possessing illegal firearms, individuals using firearms while committing a crime, 'shots fired' calls for service, and narcotics eradication," Michigan City police said.