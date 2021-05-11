 Skip to main content
Driver nearly 4 times the legal limit fled crash scene, Portage police say
Russell Emerson

PORTAGE — A man who had been arrested earlier for drunken driving is accused of driving while nearly four times over the legal limit and fleeing the scene of a crash, police said.

When police caught up to Russell Emerson, 54, of Portage, he reportedly told them he was leaving his home and returning there, Portage police said.

"When asked why he was leaving his residence just to drive back, he stated, 'I don't know, it's stupid,'" according to the incident report.

Coming Sunday, ride along with Specialist Dyer as he patrols LaPorte.

Emerson was found to have blood alcohol concentration of .303, which is nearly four times the legal driving limit of .08, police said.

Police said they were called out shortly before 5:30 p.m. Sunday to Willowdale and Swanson roads where a driver told them she had been rear-ended by another motorist, who then fled the scene. Her vehicle was disabled in the crash.

Officers discovered Emerson at a gas pump in nearby Hobart trying to start his vehicle, which had damage consistent with the crash, police said.

Emerson admitted to having been in the crash and initially denied drinking alcohol, police said. He said he did not remember leaving his home, but remembered hitting the other vehicle.

He was medically cleared at the hospital before being taken to jail, police said.

Emerson faces a felony count of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, and misdemeanor counts of OWI and leaving the scene of an accident, according to police.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

