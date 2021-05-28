 Skip to main content
Driver of rolled-over car with kids inside arrested following crash, police say
CHICAGO — A man was arrested following a rollover crash late Thursday that injured him and three children in the car with him, while the driver of another vehicle in the crash fled the scene, Illinois State Police said.

The driver, 23-year-old Tashun I. Hardy, and a 10-year-old boy in the passenger seat were ejected from the vehicle, while two other boys ages 3 and 5 also suffered injuries, police said.

Hardy and the three boys are all from University Park, police said.

State police responded about 7:40 p.m. to Interstate 94 near West 103rd Street, where Hardy and the children were involved in a crash with another vehicle.

Hardy was driving a 2005 blue Honda Patriot north in the left lane of the highway while the other driver was in the right lane, police said. Hardy had moved to change lanes when he struck the other vehicle's left fender, police said.

The impact caused the Honda to overturn, ejecting Hardy and the 10-year-old boy. Meanwhile, the other vehicle veered off the roadway to the right. Its driver later fled from the scene.

Hardy and the children all suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to a local hospital.

Hardy, who was wanted on a warrant, was issued citations of driving with a license revoked and operating an uninsured motor vehicle, police said.

Part of the highway was closed for about two hours while police investigated the scene and cleared the area of debris.

