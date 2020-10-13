 Skip to main content
Driver of stolen car leads second pursuit of the day on interstates, police say
Driver of stolen car leads second pursuit of the day on interstates, police say

HAMMOND — A car chase ended in Hammond after multiple agencies pursued a stolen vehicle from Illinois, police said.

This was the second pursuit on a Region interstate Tuesday. The first occurred around 7 a.m. when a car fled west on the Indiana Toll Road before crashing on the 14A exit ramp to Grant Street. 

UPDATE: Gallons of liquid codeine found in vehicle that led chase, crashed at toll plaza, police say

In this second chase, troopers were notified around 2 p.m. of a stolen vehicle driving from Illinois into the Region on the Indiana Toll Road, according to Indiana State Police.

Shortly after the call, Indiana State Police spotted the described vehicle going east on Interstate 94. Police tracked the vehicle and lost sight of it near U.S. 421 in the Michigan City area. The same vehicle was spotted again going west on the Indiana Toll Road.

Lake County Sheriff’s Department police, a sheriff's helicopter and a police dog were called to assist and tire deflation devices were set up on the Toll Road in the area of the 10-mile marker. The vehicle hit the devices and came to a stop in Hammond at the 1.9-mile marker, police said.

Two people were taken into custody immediately, and a third person was arrested after a short foot pursuit.

ISP said the vehicle was reported stolen from its owner’s garage in the jurisdiction of the Warrenville Police Department in Illinois.

Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez commended the Lake County Sheriff’s Interdiction Unit for the members’ work in both pursuits. Between both incidents, five suspects were taken into custody Tuesday. 

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

