Driver of stolen car leads second pursuit of the day on interstates, police say

HAMMOND — A car chase ended in Hammond after multiple agencies pursued a stolen vehicle from Illinois, police said.

This was the second pursuit on a Region interstate Tuesday. The first occurred around 7 a.m. when a car fled west on the Indiana Toll Road before crashing on the 14A exit ramp to Grant Street.

In this second chase, troopers were notified around 2 p.m. of a stolen vehicle driving from Illinois into the Region on the Indiana Toll Road, according to Indiana State Police.

Shortly after the call, Indiana State Police spotted the described vehicle going east on Interstate 94. Police tracked the vehicle and lost sight of it near U.S. 421 in the Michigan City area. The same vehicle was spotted again going west on the Indiana Toll Road.

Lake County Sheriff’s Department police, a sheriff's helicopter and a police dog were called to assist and tire deflation devices were set up on the Toll Road in the area of the 10-mile marker. The vehicle hit the devices and came to a stop in Hammond at the 1.9-mile marker, police said.

Two people were taken into custody immediately, and a third person was arrested after a short foot pursuit.