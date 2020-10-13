Driver of stolen car leads second pursuit of the day on interstates, police say

HAMMOND — A car chase ended in Hammond after multiple agencies pursued a stolen vehicle from Illinois, police said.
This was the second pursuit on a Region interstate Tuesday. The first occurred around 7 a.m. when a car fled west on the Indiana Toll Road before crashing on the 14A exit ramp to Grant Street.
UPDATE: Gallons of liquid codeine found in vehicle that led chase, crashed at toll plaza, police say
In this second chase, troopers were notified around 2 p.m. of a stolen vehicle driving from Illinois into the Region on the Indiana Toll Road, according to Indiana State Police.
Shortly after the call, Indiana State Police spotted the described vehicle going east on Interstate 94. Police tracked the vehicle and lost sight of it near U.S. 421 in the Michigan City area. The same vehicle was spotted again going west on the Indiana Toll Road.
Lake County Sheriff’s Department police, a sheriff's helicopter and a police dog were called to assist and tire deflation devices were set up on the Toll Road in the area of the 10-mile marker. The vehicle hit the devices and came to a stop in Hammond at the 1.9-mile marker, police said.
Two people were taken into custody immediately, and a third person was arrested after a short foot pursuit.
ISP said the vehicle was reported stolen from its owner’s garage in the jurisdiction of the Warrenville Police Department in Illinois.
Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez commended the Lake County Sheriff’s Interdiction Unit for the members’ work in both pursuits. Between both incidents, five suspects were taken into custody Tuesday.
Aaron Copus
Abraham Mata
Amina Wynn
Anthony Bates
Austin Williams
Brandon Perry
Brandon Robinson
Brandon Smith
Chanta Hollingsworth
Charles Ervin
Curtis Perry
David Archey
Dominique Davis
Dominique Lindsey
Edward Wilber
Edwardo Tinoco
Elisa Villarreal
Enriqueta Licea
Erica Ross
Gage Pearman
Gala Williams
Ivan Angeles
Jacob Muehe
Jerry Anderson
Jerry Hill
Jessica Martinez
Julissa Villagomez
Justin Davis
Krzysztof Stasieluk
Laron Mallette
Laura Bialoruski
Lynn Lessard
Michael Gregor
Michael Symons
Michelle Mock
Natalia Elmore
Noah Thomasson
Orlando Jimenez-Serna
Phillip Patterson
Ricky Baker
Romello Church
Samuel Huicochea
Saul Hernandez
Semaje Smith
Sidney Randle
Stephen Granatelli
Stephen Pluchinsky
Steve Nemeth
Temika McKnight
Terry Brooks
Terry Taylor
Tyran James
Tyvin Stewart
Vaneshlie Rivera-Ortega
Zacharie Tyrka
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.