Driver passed out along highway said she had 'good time' in Valpo, police say

CENTER TOWNSHIP — A woman found passed out in her vehicle near a ditch along the side of U.S. 30 was twice the legal limit for drinking and driving, and she had marijuana in her system and in her possession, Porter County police say.

April Bailey, 28, of Chicago and Hammond, was taken into custody on a felony count of dealing marijuana and misdemeanor charges of operating while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana, according to the incident report.

Porter County police Officer Michael Burnison said he spotted the eastbound vehicle at 1:43 a.m. Sunday near Moorland Drive and had a difficult time waking the driver, later identified as Bailey.

When she finally was awoken, Bailey rolled down her vehicle window and the officer said he smelled alcohol and marijuana. Bailey mumbled, "I'm just trying to find a room 'cause I'm not gonna make it home."

She told the officer she had met a friend at a club somewhere in Valparaiso and "we had a good time," the report states.

While Bailey denied consuming alcohol or having any illegal drugs, police say a blood test later showed that to be untrue. Her blood-alcohol concentration was 0.164, as compared to the legal limit of 0.08.

She also tested positive for marijuana use and was found to have nearly an ounce and a half of marijuana, 11 pills for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and $543 in various bills, police said.

