Driver racing at 104 mph with child in vehicle, Porter County police say

PINE TOWNSHIP — Porter County police say they nabbed a 21-year-old Michigan City man racing another vehicle along U.S. 20 at speeds over 100 mph with a young child inside his SUV.

William Herren III was taken into custody shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday and faces a felony count of neglect of a dependent and misdemeanor reckless driving and no insurance with a prior conviction, according to the incident report.

The county officer said he was patrolling westbound on U.S. 20 when he saw the speeding eastbound Ford Explorer and clocked it travelling 104 mph in a 55-mph zone. The officer also saw a black passenger car in the other eastbound lane keeping up with the Explorer.

The officer turned to pursue and the Explorer, driven by Herren, pulled over north on County Road 500 East, police said.

Herren reportedly told police the Ford Fusion was racing him and that is why he was speeding.

"While speaking with William, I observed a small child in a car seat on the rear seat of the vehicle," the officer said.

Police said they discovered Herren had no proof of insurance and his driving status was suspended.