Driver rear-ended vehicle the fled into cornfield, Porter County police say
alert urgent

Christopher Harmon

Christopher Harmon

 Provided

VALPARAISO — A motorist told police after his vehicle was rear-ended on U.S. 6, he watched the other driver flee on foot and disappear into a nearby cornfield.

While an initial search of the area around County Road 550 East did not locate the man, Porter County police said they needed only to search his vehicle to discover items identifying him as Christopher Harmon, 31, of Michigan City.

Police then used social media to obtain photographs of Harmon, learned he was staying at a nearby campground and spotted him in a camper window before taking him into custody on a felony fraud warrant from LaPorte County and a new charge of leaving the scene of a crash.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

