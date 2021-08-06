Driver rear-ended vehicle the fled into cornfield, Porter County police say

VALPARAISO — A motorist told police after his vehicle was rear-ended on U.S. 6, he watched the other driver flee on foot and disappear into a nearby cornfield.

While an initial search of the area around County Road 550 East did not locate the man, Porter County police said they needed only to search his vehicle to discover items identifying him as Christopher Harmon, 31, of Michigan City.

Police then used social media to obtain photographs of Harmon, learned he was staying at a nearby campground and spotted him in a camper window before taking him into custody on a felony fraud warrant from LaPorte County and a new charge of leaving the scene of a crash.

