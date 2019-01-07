PORTER — A 22-year-old Michigan City man reportedly told police he kicked out the windshield of his car and attempted to flee following a crash, but was unable to get very far because of his injuries and level of intoxication.
Kyler Payne said he had consumed 14 alcohol drinks throughout the day Friday and was driving 100 mph when he found himself at the intersection of Mineral Springs Road and Wood Street sooner than he expected, police said.
Police said they found the vehicle at 10:05 p.m. in a wooded area on its side and discovered Payne on the ground nearby bleeding from his head and face.
Payne's speech was slurred and he smelled of alcohol, police said. Payne initially told police he had a "little" to drink, but could not remember where he had been drinking.
After being treated at the hospital, Payne was taken to jail on preliminary charges of drunk driving.
