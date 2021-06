Driver severely wounded in Dan Ryan shooting, police say

CHICAGO — A driver suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting late Wednesday on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

The man, a 26-year-old Atlanta man, was transported to a local hospital, along with his 27-year-old passenger from Austin, Texas, who suffered a medical emergency not resulting from gunfire, Illinois State Police said.

Troopers responded about 7:40 p.m. to the shooting, which happened in the northbound lanes at West 33rd Street.

Shots were fired from an unknown vehicle traveling north in the express lanes, and the driver was wounded, police said.

The driver then pulled over to a righthand shoulder.

All local and express lanes in the area were shut down about 8:12 p.m. while police investigated. They were reopened about 11:45 p.m.

State police continue to investigate.

Anyone with more information was urged to contact ISP at 847-294-4400. Callers may remain anonymous.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.