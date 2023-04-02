MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City Police Department is investigating a shooting that led to a car crash and sent one man to the hospital.

A single-vehicle crash occurred around 6:15 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Main and Elm streets. Police said that they received reports of residents hearing gunshots ahead of the crash.

Shawnon Carter, 35, was reportedly driving east on Main when he was shot and crashed into an unoccupied house in the 200 block of Elm Street.

Carter was taken to Franciscan Hospital by ambulance, then transferred to a hospital in South Bend for advanced care, police said.

The department has not identified any suspects.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Sgt. Lendell Hood, 219-874-3221, ext. 1074; or lhood@emichigancity.com.

People can also contact the department via Facebook Messenger; the crime tip hotline, 219-873-1488; or the WeTip Hotline for General Crime, 800-78-CRIME (800-274-6347), for a possible reward upon an arrest and conviction.

All WeTip call information is sent directly to the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office. Callers can request to remain anonymous.