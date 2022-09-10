Driver shot on Cline Avenue, dies in hospital

HAMMOND — A 25-year-old man was shot as he drove up Cline Avenue late Friday night and died after he was transported to the hospital.

Officers with the Lake County Sheriff's Department responded to a crash on Cline and determined the driver had been shot, said Sheriff Oscar Martinez.

The wounded man was transported to St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, where he died, Martinez said.

The shooter or shooters opened fire on the vehicle on Cline near 169th Street, striking its driver's side as it headed north, according to the sheriff.

The matter remains under investigation.