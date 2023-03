LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — A 39-year-old Valparaiso man found sleeping behind the wheel of his vehicle on the exit ramp from southbound Ind. 49 to U.S. 6 was nearly twice the legal limit for drinking and driving, Porter County police say.

The officer responding to the site at 11:12 p.m. Wednesday said he found Elbe Rice with his vehicle in gear, and a pint-size bottle of liquor and 24-ounce beer can within reach.

After waking up, Rice reportedly told the officer he was on his way home and lives "right here in Hobart." Rice said he had been "out and about" and admitted to "having a little bit" when asked if he had been drinking alcohol before driving, police said.

After failing field sobriety tests, Rice was taken to the nearby Porter County jail and was found to have a blood alcohol count of .143 or nearly twice the legal limit of .08, according to the arrest report.

Rice has a prior conviction for operating while intoxicated from 2017 in Lake County, police said.

He faces a felony charge of OWI with a prior conviction within seven years and misdemeanor OWI.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into the Porter County Jail Terrance White Cameron Palmer Phillip Guzman Jr. Mark Armstrong Amy Smith Demondre Tipler Willie Richardson Arian Hatchel Daniel Valdivia Atreyu Hunnicutt Joshua Smith Robert Brown Suzann Wodetzki Tonya Foster Kelvin Wilkins John Judd James Bruce Timothy Henry Danielle Kerns Gabriel Thibodeaux Nathaniel Collins Bradley Writt Thaddeus Gawlinski Aaron Langwinski Noah Edmaiston Luis Miranda Robert Kelley Omar Lampkin Susan Garreffa Daniel Smith Revonne Cooper Christy Grose