Driver slumped over in traffic found with bag of pills, Porter County police say

PORTAGE — A 24-year-old Lake Station man, found slumped over the wheel of his vehicle while in traffic along a local stretch of U.S. 6, had nearly 40 Xanax pills on him, police said.

Benjamin Terry was taken into custody following the Saturday afternoon incident and faces charges of possessing a controlled substance and driving with a suspended license with a prior conviction, Porter County police said.

An officer was called out around 2:30 p.m. and found Terry slumped over the wheel in his eastbound vehicle at the intersection of County Road 450 West, the incident report says.

The officer knocked on the window of the vehicle and then opened the door, which woke Terry, who seemed confused, police said. After Terry was asked to place the vehicle in park, it began rolling forward, requiring the officer to place it in park.

Police found him in possession of a plastic baggie containing the full and partial yellow pills.

"I asked Benjamin about the pills, however, he did not give a response, only stating that he was having a bad day," police said.

Terry reportedly told police he had taken some of the pills the day prior, but had taken none that day, the report says.

