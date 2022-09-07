Driver sobs after learning he plowed into Portage home, vehicles after drinking, police say

PORTAGE — After finding an empty SUV with blood inside that had crashed into a home Tuesday causing more than $50,000 in damages, police said they located the driver hours later and he had no memory of driving the vehicle.

"He was asked if he knew he was in an accident, at which time he paused and said no as he began to cry, asking if anyone was hurt," Portage police said. "He was told no, but that the crash resulted in significant damage to a house and several vehicles. He then began to sob more."

The driver, Theodore Gonzalez, 32, of Munster, was medically cleared at the hospital and then taken to the Porter County jail and faces criminal charges of driving while suspended, two counts of leaving the scene of an accident, reckless driving and public intoxication, according to the incident report.

Police said they were called out shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday to the 2200 block of Hamstrom Road where they were directed to a white Cadillac Escalade that had crashed into a home. Witnesses reported seeing a man fleeing from the vehicle after the crash and police said they found blood on the vehicle's steering wheel.

The vehicle appears to have been travelling north on Hamstrom Road at a high rate of speed when it struck a stop sign at Michael Drive and then continued into a house in the area, police said. It also struck a vehicle parked in the area and caused damage to another vehicle.

Police traced the SUV back to a resident of Munster, but it was not until around 6 a.m. that Gonzalez was spotted by an officer and detained for questioning.

Gonzalez, who was found to be nearly twice the legal limit for drinking and driving using a portable breath test, reportedly told officers he had attended a local party, consumed alcohol and then fall asleep in his vehicle.

"He then stated he woke up in the woods," police said. "I asked him if he remembers driving his Escalade. He replied no."

Police said Gonzalez had a cut on his nose and complained of back pain.

Police said they had conducted an extensive unsuccessful search for Gonzalez following the crash. It was not until hours later that he was spotted stumbling around by an officer.