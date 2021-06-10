 Skip to main content
Driver struck pedestrian, fled scene, police say
MICHIGAN CITY — A driver in an SUV struck a man and fled the scene, leaving him injured in the road, police said. 

Around 1 a.m. Sunday officers responded to a vehicle that struck a pedestrian in the 3900 block of Franklin Street, according to the Michigan City Police Department. 

Michigan City Officer Michael Ortega found a man suffering from head trauma lying in the roadway. LaPorte County EMS rushed the victim to Franciscan Health Michigan City and as of Thursday, the man was alive but his condition was unknown. 

Witnesses told police the pedestrian was crossing Franklin Street near Kintzele Road when a silver SUV struck him. The SUV then fled the area. 

Michigan City Police Department’s Uniform Patrol Shift 3, the Michigan City Fire Department and LaPorte County EMS responded to the scene. 

Police said to protect the investigation, limited information is available. 

Anyone who witnessed the crash, has additional information or has video surveillance footage is asked to contact Capt. Jeff Loniewski at jloniewski@emichigancity.com or Corporal Brian Wright at bwright@emichigancity.com. The public can also call or 219-874-3221, extension 1008.

The public can also send information through the Michigan City Police Department Facebook Messenger, the crime tip hotline number 219-873-1488 or they can use the WeTip Hotline for General Crime 800-78-CRIME to potentially receive a reward upon an arrest and conviction. 

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

