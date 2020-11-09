Driver surprised by dead end road in Portage consumed Xanax, pot and booze, police say

PORTAGE — A 31-year-old Hobart man, who slammed on his brakes at the last minute while speeding down a dead end road and struck another vehicle, faces charges of driving while intoxicated, dealing in marijuana and leaving the scene of an accident, police said.

Michael Gaskin told officers he had taken two Xanax pills, smoked half a joint and drank six shots of alcohol before the incident shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday, Portage police said.

Witnesses said a motorist, later determined to be Gaskin, was speeding eastbound on the 5300 block of Independence Avenue in a Dodge Durango and it appeared he did not know it was a dead end, police said. He hit his brakes and made an abrupt turn in a driveway where he struck another vehicle and fled.

Gaskin, who was caught in the 500 block of Camelot, initially told police he had recently purchased the vehicle and that is why it did not have license plates, police said. He then admitted he did not have a driver's license.

Police said they could smell alcohol on Gaskin and he appeared intoxicated. Officers found open containers in the vehicle, as well as a large baggie containing marijuana and another containing marijuana wax.