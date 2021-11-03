 Skip to main content
Driver taken to hospital after 4-vehicle crash, police say
Driver taken to hospital after 4-vehicle crash, police say

Damaged vehicles remain in the 2500 block of Grant Street in Gary after a four-vehicle crash sent one driver to a local hospital.

 Provided

GARY — A 51-year-old Hammond man was taken to a hospital Tuesday after a four-vehicle crash near West 25th Avenue and Grant Street, police said.

The man was driving a Ford F-150 pickup south on Grant Street about 8:40 p.m. when he struck two vehicles, one of which was pushed into a fourth vehicle, police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

The second vehicle was occupied by a couple, and the third vehicle was occupied by a couple and their 4-year-old child, he said.

The driver of the pickup truck was the only person transported by ambulance, police said.

The crash remained under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Ryan Martens at 219-881-7485. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

