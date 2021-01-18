Driver tests 5 times the legal limit, denies being drunk, Porter County police say

UNION TOWNSHIP — A motorist nabbed driving twice the speed limit along a local stretch of Ind. 130 denied being drunk even after learning his blood-alcohol concentration was more than five times the legal limit, Porter County police said.

A police officer said he was patrolling at 12:25 a.m. Saturday along Ind. 130 when he clocked an eastbound gray Infiniti passenger car traveling 70 mph in a 35-mph zone.

The officer said he stopped the vehicle in the area of County Road 475 West and the driver, Jessie James, 47, of Cedar Lake, smelled of alcohol and had speech so slurred the officer had a difficult time understanding him.

James was taken to a hospital for a blood draw, which showed a BAC of 0.41, or more than five times the legal limit of 0.08, police said.

"Jessie stated that he was not drunk and that if he was in fact a .41 he would not be alive," according to the incident report.